Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BRY. KeyCorp upped their target price on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Berry stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.24 million, a PE ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Berry has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.47.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Berry will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -119.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $216,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Berry by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry in the third quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company's principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian

