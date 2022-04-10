Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Up 5%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23. 263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 83,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $658.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is 67.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

