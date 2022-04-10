Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 62,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 265,243 shares.The stock last traded at $46.55 and had previously closed at $37.73.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

