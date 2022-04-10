Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.13% from the stock’s previous close.

BILI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,695,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,477,908. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.30. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $129.24.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,405,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 81,336 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,270.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

