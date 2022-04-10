Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $33,364.23 and approximately $8,506.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.35 or 0.07585535 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,010.33 or 0.99579113 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.