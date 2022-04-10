Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $594.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $594.00 and last traded at $594.00, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $594.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $602.02 and its 200-day moving average is $679.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $732.77 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

