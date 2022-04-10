Biswap Price Tops $1.21 (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. Biswap has a market cap of $266.05 million and $96.06 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biswap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002871 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Biswap has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.06 or 0.07512426 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,942.68 or 0.99805276 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 257,904,694 coins and its circulating supply is 220,490,009 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars.

