Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $91.51 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $91.51 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $86.24 or 0.00204645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.62 or 0.00767897 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00017956 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,028,708 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.