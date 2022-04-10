BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Down 5.5%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.43. 5,730,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 5,507,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) by 158.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.