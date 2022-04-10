Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$62.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEI.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.50 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Boardwalk REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$57.63 on Thursday. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$35.88 and a 52-week high of C$61.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$57.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.