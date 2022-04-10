Boenning Scattergood Downgrades Employers (NYSE:EIG) to Neutral

Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Employers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. Employers has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.07.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,452,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Employers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

