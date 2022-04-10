BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $41.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

