Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Bright Lights Acquisition worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 2.5% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 141,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 4.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 153,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 4.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 171,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

BLTS stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

