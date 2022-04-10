Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $129.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.10 million and the highest is $132.00 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $127.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $536.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $549.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $571.73 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $580.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 351,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $42.49 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.