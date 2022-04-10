Brokerages Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). LivePerson posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.74 million.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

LPSN stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 725,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,831. LivePerson has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in LivePerson by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after buying an additional 1,101,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after buying an additional 1,057,229 shares in the last quarter.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.