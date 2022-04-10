Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Million

Brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 million to $33.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.00 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $65.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPNT. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 million, a PE ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $52,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142 over the last three months. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.