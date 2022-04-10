Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.11. Q2 posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Q2 stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 268,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,158. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. Q2 has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

