Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Twilio posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $146.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.09. Twilio has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

