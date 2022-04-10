Brokerages Anticipate Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Victoria’s Secret & Co..

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.36. 1,891,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

