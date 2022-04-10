Brokerages Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.37. VSE posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSEC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in VSE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in VSE by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in VSE by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSEC traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.22. 31,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.40 million, a PE ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33. VSE has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. VSE’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About VSE (Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.