Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Three analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Shopify reported earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $7.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $13.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $40.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $603.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,052. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.63. Shopify has a one year low of $510.02 and a one year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

