Brokerages Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. UDR reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

NYSE:UDR remained flat at $$58.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,061,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,687. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 302.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

