Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target at $20.70

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALHC. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. 242,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,382. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

