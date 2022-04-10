Brokerages Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) PT at $67.00

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

