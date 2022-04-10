Brokerages Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target at $59.40

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,032 shares of company stock worth $2,994,762. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. 232,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.12. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

