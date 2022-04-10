Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) PT at $12.40

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INO opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.