Brokerages Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) PT at $60.50

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 18.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 315,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

