Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target at $185.58

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.58.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,514,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,902,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.13.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.