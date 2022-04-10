Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target at $13.06

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.89. Plains GP has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

About Plains GP (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.