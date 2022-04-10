Brokerages Set POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) PT at $27.20

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of research firms have commented on PNT. Mizuho began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:PNT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,610,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,684,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

