Brokerages Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target at $13.63

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.36.

REPYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Repsol from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $14.02. 119,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

