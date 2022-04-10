Brokerages Set SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SCWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199 in the last three months. 86.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.94.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

