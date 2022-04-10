Brokerages Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Target Price at $9.87

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 61,304 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in TechnipFMC by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 431,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 132,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,534,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,588. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.00 and a beta of 1.98. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.