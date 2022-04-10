Brokerages Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Target Price at $17.79

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Telos stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,384. The company has a market capitalization of $667.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.06. Telos has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telos will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Telos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Telos by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in Telos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Telos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Telos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

