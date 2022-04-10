Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.15.

NYSE BAM opened at $56.14 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

