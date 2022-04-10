Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $59.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

