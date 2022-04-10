Burger Swap Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.41 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00003515 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $30.67 million and $5.41 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,886 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

