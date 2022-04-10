C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

CCCC traded down $11.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,833,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $551.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.45. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248,775 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after purchasing an additional 345,737 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after purchasing an additional 118,999 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 996,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 465,818 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.