Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 958 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $211.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $144.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.87 and its 200-day moving average is $228.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

