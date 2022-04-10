Calamos Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $104.73 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.61 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

