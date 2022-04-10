Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

