Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) will announce $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.47. 1,665,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,903. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

