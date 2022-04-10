Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Trading Up 4.3%

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65.
Capstone Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAPS)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capstone Therapeutics (CAPS)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.