Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Trading Up 4.3%

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65.

Get Capstone Therapeutics alerts:

Capstone Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAPS)

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.