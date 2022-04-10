CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTBC. StockNews.com upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $69.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CareCloud by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

