Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.43

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 59555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRRFY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.53) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

