Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.53) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research note on Wednesday.

Carrefour stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

