Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.18.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

