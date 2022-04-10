Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 93 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.52 and a 200-day moving average of $319.72. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $269.31 and a 12-month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

