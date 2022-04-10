Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,000 GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in GoPro by 34.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

