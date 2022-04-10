Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after acquiring an additional 174,178 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,792. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $56.42.

